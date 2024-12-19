One Killed, Four Injured In Two Road Mishaps
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A young motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by a tractor-trolley while four others sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided in different parts of Muzaffargarh, rescuers said on Thursday.
A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that 22-year-old Ubaid was riding his motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler near Ganesh Wah canal, leaving him severely injured. Rescuers rushed him to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries there. The accident occurred due to high speed.
In another accident, two motorcycles collided with each other at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road near Sultan Mills, leaving four members of a family injured including two children and their parents.
A bike attempted to overtake a tractor-trolley, but in doing so it collided head on with another motorcycle.
Rescuers reached the spot and provided the first aid to the injured.
Injured Hammad (10) and his sister Ayesha (12) were shifted to Indus hospital while their parents Rab Nawaz ((45) and his wife Shahnaz (35) were rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan owing to seriousness of their condition, rescuers said. The family belonged to Chak 613-TDA.

