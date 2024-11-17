Open Menu

One Killed, Four Injured In Van-trailer Collision In Ghotki

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) One person was killed and four others were injured in a van-trailer collision in Ghotki on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, a road accident occurred near Ubaro Toll Plaza, Ghotki, when a trailer collided with a van due to zero visibility caused by dense fog.

According to the rescue officials, teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The dead body of the other injured was shifted to the nearby hospital.

