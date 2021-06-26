UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Four Injured Separately

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A minor was killed while four others seriously injured in two different road mishaps here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that Qaisar son of Rehmat, resident of Shahdara, was travelling along with his family towards Nakki Chahtain in a rickshaw when it collided with a motorbike coming from the opposite side.

As a result of which his six-year-old daughter Sadia was killed on-the-spot while three others sustained serious injuries and they were shifted to Trauma Centre in a nearby hospital.

Another unidentified 12-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike struck against road side divider.

