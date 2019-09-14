UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Fourteen Injured In An Accident In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:08 PM

One killed, fourteen injured in an accident in Khanewal

A woman was killed and fourteen others sustained injuries in an collision between a bus and a van near 8 Kassi here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : A woman was killed and fourteen others sustained injuries in an collision between a bus and a van near 8 Kassi here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a commuter van collided with a bus near 8 Kassi. As a result a woman died on the spot while 14 others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital here.

