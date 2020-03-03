One killed in accident in Attock

A girl on Tuesday was killed while four others including two women received injuries in head collusion between a rickshaw and tractor on Mirza road in limits of Attock Police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A girl on Tuesday was killed while four others including two women received injuries in head collusion between a rickshaw and tractor on Mirza road in limits of Attock Police station.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Umer, Allah Yar, Zetoun Bibi, and Rasheeda.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital by rescue1122 from whereas, 14 years old Mahnoor Bibi was shifted to Rawalpindi where she succumbed to injuries.

The police registered a case against the tractor driver who managed to flee from the crime scene successfully.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a newly married girl from abductors after shoot out and arrested one to the main abductor while operation has been launched to arrest two other accused who fled successfully.

The police said a girl who married few days ago came to see her parents along with husband identified as Mohammad Idrees in village Boota on Hattain road. When she was coming back with her husband, four persons identified as Inyat Ullah, Dilawar, Shahzad and Khawar intercepted the couple on new Hattain road and abducted the girl.

The abductors shot and injured her husband who put resistance.