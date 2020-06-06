One killed in accident in Sargodha

A youth was killed in an accident in Bhalwal police limits on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :A youth was killed in an accident in Bhalwal police limits on Saturday. Police sources said that one Maqsood 947) resident of Chak 37-NB along with his Umair (15) was traveling on a motorcycle when a car hit the motorbike near Chak No.

30 NB.

As a result Umair died onthe spot while Maqsood received injuries. Rescue team shifted the injured to local hospitalfor medical treatment. Police have registered case against the car driver.