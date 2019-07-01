UrduPoint.com
One Killed In Aerial Firing In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:53 PM

Celebratory gunfire on Monday took the life of a young man and critically injured another in a marriage ceremony at Sherwan Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Celebratory gunfire on Monday took the life of a young man and critically injured another in a marriage ceremony at Sherwan Abbottabad.

According to the details, in the Circle Sherwan Abbottabad district during the wedding ceremony, Ahmed Ali a friend of groom Nadeem started aerial firing which took the life of Tariq and injured a police constable.

After the incident the accused Ahmed Ali successfully fled away from the scene. An FIR has been lodged under section 322/337H against the accused Ahmed Ali at Sherwan police station.

Sherwan police has also started investigation and started search operation to arrest Ahmed Ali.

Aerial firing is banned in Khyber Pkhtunkhwa but usually people break the law on wedding ceremonies and other festive occasions.

