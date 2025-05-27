One killed in Bannu firing

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Fatima Khail area of Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unidentified gunmen opened fire and killed a person near Fatima Khail area of Bannu district.

The Police team after receiving incident report, reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

Police have started search operation to trace the outlaws behind this firing incident.