One Killed In Blast At Vulcanizing Shop In Bannu
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:16 PM
BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : A man was killed while another sustained critical wounds when a blast occurred at a vulcanizing shop here on Friday at Bannu-Miranshah Road.
Police said vulcanizing shop owner was fixing the tire of a vehicle when the air-filled tank exploded, killing a man and critically wounding the shop owner.
Local people rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital. Police were investigating the incident.