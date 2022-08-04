One killed in bomb explosion infront of DC office Jamshoro

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 09:05 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A remote controlled device exploded while the suspected terrorist was planting the bomb adjacent to the office of deputy commissioner of Jamshoro district on Thursday.

According to the SITE police, the blood stained dead body of Allah Bux Khokhar, 22 years old, was found from the spot.

The police sealed the place of incident and a team of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) collected evidences.

An official of the BDS informed that a tin box filled with 300 grams of explosives and attached to a remote controlled device blasted during installation.

He said the BDS also found some marks left by the ball bearings on a tree and a sign board near the place of the explosion.

He told that the BDS recovered a remote, 2 batteries, a NIC and some torn apart Currency from the site.

The body was shifted to the taluka hospital for postmortem.

The deceased apparently sustained fatal injuries in his head, neck and face.

The police said they were tracking the record of the deceasedThe incident's FIR has not been lodged till the filing of this report.

