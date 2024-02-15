One killed in brawl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Mediator in the fight was killed by repeated strike of dagger at Alipur road situated chowk munda here.

According to police, a man named Riyaz Shah, resident of moza Burhanpur, was having a fight with youth, Mohammad Hassan when a local person, Naveed Iqbal tried to end the scuffle by mediation.

However, the move to resolve the brawl enraged Muhammad Hassan further, who attacked Naveed Iqbal with the dagger,and killed him on the spot.

Khan Garh Police Station arrested the killer after getting information from another local person.

Case has been registered and investigation is underway.