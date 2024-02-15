One Killed In Brawl
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Mediator in the fight was killed by repeated strike of dagger at Alipur road situated chowk munda here.
According to police, a man named Riyaz Shah, resident of moza Burhanpur, was having a fight with youth, Mohammad Hassan when a local person, Naveed Iqbal tried to end the scuffle by mediation.
However, the move to resolve the brawl enraged Muhammad Hassan further, who attacked Naveed Iqbal with the dagger,and killed him on the spot.
Khan Garh Police Station arrested the killer after getting information from another local person.
Case has been registered and investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moderate to heavy rain, hail storm expected in central and upper parts of country from Feb 17-218 minutes ago
-
Khanpur canal de-silting project; citizens requested to use water carefully8 minutes ago
-
ECP directs Nawaz to file fresh petition on alleged rigging in NA-1518 minutes ago
-
Westridge Police seize huge cache of arms38 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in nine operations48 minutes ago
-
EU to organize family-focused festival 'EuroVillage'48 minutes ago
-
Motorway accident on Wednesday claims two more lives48 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued54 minutes ago
-
Operations against electricity theft continues58 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launches anti-encroachment operation in G-12, G-1558 minutes ago
-
Joint cleanliness drive by WSSCA, district admin and TMA launched in Abbottabad58 minutes ago
-
Cinemas struggle for survival in twin cities58 minutes ago