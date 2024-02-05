Open Menu

One Killed In Car-bike Collision

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

One killed in car-bike collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) One was killed in a road accident on Monday near Chorangi Bridge in Five-Star area of Karachi.

According to a private news channel, the accident happened when a recklessly driven car hit a bike near Chorangi Bridge.

As a result, bike rider identified as Syed Naeem, received multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police reached the scene and started investigation. A case has been registered against the car driver who was on the run.

