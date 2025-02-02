One killed in car motorcycle collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) One person was killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Attock petrol Pump on Dera Ismail Khan Bhakkar Road.

The rescue 1122 medical team shifted the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Riaz resident of village Rora Tehsil Kulachi.

The police registered the case in the police station.