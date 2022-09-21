One killed in Chichawatni firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A young man was killed in a firing incident that occurred in a nearby village of Chichawatni district Sahiwal, police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a young man opened indiscriminate firing in Chak-30/11-L, of Chichawatni district Sahiwal, and killed his cousin over a dispute.

Police after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search to arrest the culprit. No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.