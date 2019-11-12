UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed In Duki Accident In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:56 PM

One killed in Duki accident in Islamabad

One motorcyclist was killed while a pedestrian sustained critical injuries as a car hit the motorcycle near Nana Saahib Ziarat in Duki on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :One motorcyclist was killed while a pedestrian sustained critical injuries as a car hit the motorcycle near Nana Saahib Ziarat in Duki on Tuesday.

According to a rescue official the incident occurred as a car driver could not see the bike rider coming from the opposite direction while taking a turn, a private tv channel report said.

The pedestrian was also injured in the accident. The dead body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medic-legal process, the official further mentioned.

Police have registered First Information Report (FIR) against the car driver and had taken him into custody, a police official said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Car Ziarat FIR TV From

Recent Stories

Olympic legend Carl Lewis to share his memories at ..

15 minutes ago

Libya plans to launch vast reconstruction program ..

4 minutes ago

Trump to delay auto tariff decision for another si ..

2 minutes ago

China set up innovation alliance fro seawater uran ..

2 minutes ago

Cyber bulling affects over 80% women in country

2 minutes ago

Plane Supposedly Carrying Morales Leaves Paraguay ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.