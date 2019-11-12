One killed in Duki accident in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :One motorcyclist was killed while a pedestrian sustained critical injuries as a car hit the motorcycle near Nana Saahib Ziarat in Duki on Tuesday.

According to a rescue official the incident occurred as a car driver could not see the bike rider coming from the opposite direction while taking a turn, a private tv channel report said.

The pedestrian was also injured in the accident. The dead body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medic-legal process, the official further mentioned.

Police have registered First Information Report (FIR) against the car driver and had taken him into custody, a police official said.