One Killed In Encounter In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:28 PM

One killed in encounter in Sukkur

A criminal, was shot dead in an encounter with the police here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A criminal, was shot dead in an encounter with the police here on Tuesday.

According to police, a robber was shot dead in an encounter at Pano Aqil, when a gang of robbers was snatching goods from people.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo said when the police reached the spot, the criminals started firing at the police party, which was retaliated. One of the robbers was killed, while his other accomplices managed to escape, and added a kalashnikove and ammunition were seized.

The police shifted the body, identified as Razzaq alias Razoo Kaleri, to Sukkur Civil Hospital, who was wanted in more than 12 criminal cases of snatching and other cases.

