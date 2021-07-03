UrduPoint.com
One Killed In Firing Between Two Student Groups

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:10 PM

One killed in firing between two student groups

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :A youngster was killed as result of firing between two students groups at government boys degree college here Saturday.

According to details, the brawl between two students' groups of boys degree college including Shahiryar Awan and Chand group was started and one youngster namely Junaid Gujjar received bullet injury and died on the spot.

According to initial reports, the deceased was an outsider.

The students staged a demonstration protest and blocked the road in front of the hospital.

The city police started investigation into the incident.

