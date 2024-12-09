One killed in firing in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) One person was killed on Monday by unknown armed bikers in Karachi.

According to a private news channel, this incident has taken place near the Bahadurabad Dhoraji area of Karachi.

The police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The deceased was identified as Adnan Abbasi.

The police registered an FIR and started further investigation.