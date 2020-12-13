UrduPoint.com
One Killed In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The elder brother of bridegroom Sunday lost his life in aerial firing on wedding ceremony at village Maswal district Mansehra.

According to police sources, Bridegroom's elder brother Zahid got injured due to aerial firing in the marriage ceremony of Adeel son of Fayaz.

The relatives immediately shifted him to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra where doctors owing his critical conditions referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad, unfortunately, he could not survive and lost his life.

Khaki police have registered a case and started investigation.

