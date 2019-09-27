One killed in firing incident in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed in a firing incident at bus stand located in Lakki Marwat on Friday.

According to the Police sources, some unidentified armed person started firing at the bus stop that took a life on the spot, reported a private news channel.

After committed the crime the culprit fled away from the scene, relatives of the deceased placed the body on road and started protest, the sources said.