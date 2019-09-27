One Killed In Firing Incident In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed in a firing incident at bus stand located in Lakki Marwat on Friday.
According to the Police sources, some unidentified armed person started firing at the bus stop that took a life on the spot, reported a private news channel.
After committed the crime the culprit fled away from the scene, relatives of the deceased placed the body on road and started protest, the sources said.