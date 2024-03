One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road

A tragic incident occurred near Ada Chibiana on Minchanabad road, where armed assailants fired at a person and his son riding on a motorcycle on Tuesday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A tragic incident occurred near Ada Chibiana on Minchanabad road, where armed assailants fired at a person and his son riding on a motorcycle on Tuesday.

According to details, Muhammad Azam, lost his life in the shooting, while his father, Muhammad Ramzan, sustained serious injuries.

The assailants fled the scene, prompting immediate legal action by the police. Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may be linked to a longstanding grudge.

