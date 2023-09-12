One killed in firing over land dispute in Regi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A land dispute between the Essakhel tribe and people from the group of former deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan on Tuesday led to the death of a man and injuries to three others.

According to Regi police, a heavy police force has been called in to control the situation in Regi adding that both the groups used heavy weaponry during the clash. Three people from both sides were injured during the crossfire, police said.

One of the critically injured men from the Essakhel tribe died on the way to the Lady Reading Hospital, police informed adding that the deceased was identified as Waqar Hassan. The two injured have also been shifted to LRH where they were being provided treatment.