One Killed In Gujrat Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

One killed in Gujrat Road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :At least one man was killed and two women were injured in a road accident in Gujrat on Monday, as reported by a private news channel.

According to the rescue sources, a tragic accident took place near Gujrat on the GT Road, where a high-speed motorcycle and an oil tanker collided.

As a result of the collision, 25-year-old Shiraz, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot, while 17-year-old Sonia and 16-year-old Fiza were seriously injured.

The Gujarat Police had taken the oil tanker into custody, while the body of the dead youth and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

