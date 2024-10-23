Open Menu

One Killed In Gun Attack In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

One killed in gun attack in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) One man was shot dead due to old enmity here in Chunda area in the limits of Yarik Police Station.

According to police spokesman, Awwal Khan Bahukhel son of Muhammad Amin, resident of Chunda area reported Yarik police that he along with his cousin Ameer Khan son of Akbar Khan and his nephew Muhammad Ishaq son of Ghulam Sarwar went towards their fields in search of their cattle.

When they reached near the agricultural land of Shah Alam, two people namely Irfan Qureshi son of Ghulam Muhammad and Suleman Qureshi son of Abdul Qayyum Qureshi, residents of Garah Imam Shah, armed with pistols opened fire at them. As a result, Muhammad Ishaq died on the spot. He informed the police that they had old enmity with the rival group.

