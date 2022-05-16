UrduPoint.com

One Killed In Haripur

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Man killed by his uncle and cousins on the dispute of transaction of the truck at village Pind Kamal Khan an area of Khanpur police station

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Man killed by his uncle and cousins on the dispute of transaction of the truck at village Pind Kamal Khan an area of Khanpur police station.

According to the police sources, Pind Kamal Khan village council chairman Aurangzeb along with his sons killed his nephew Muhammad Arshad at a local petrol pump over a dispute about a financial transaction of a truck and managed to escape from the crime scene.

Khanpur police registered a murder case against Aurangzeb and his two sons, later arrested the accused with the help of CCTV footage and started an investigation.

