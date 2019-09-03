UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed In IED Blast At Tehsil Mamoond Of District Bajaur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:35 PM

One killed in IED blast at Tehsil Mamoond of District Bajaur

One person was killed in a remote control blast occurred at Tehsil Mamoond of District Bajaur here Tuesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed in a remote control blast occurred at Tehsil Mamoond of District Bajaur here Tuesday.

According to the officials of district administration, a 35-year-old Fazal Aleem was on his way to home in Dabar area when a remote control Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded.

He sustained critical injuries and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar in a critical condition. Later, he was rushed to Peshawar but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Integrated Health Services to remain high alert to ..

1 minute ago

Three drug pushers held in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Rs 62m scheme to upgrade TDCP resort in Fort Monro ..

1 minute ago

UK Gov't to Support Businesses With $19Mln Cash In ..

7 minutes ago

UN experts decry incommunicado detentions, alleged ..

7 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of Wapda lineman offered

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.