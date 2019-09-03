One killed in IED blast at Tehsil Mamoond of District Bajaur

One person was killed in a remote control blast occurred at Tehsil Mamoond of District Bajaur here Tuesday

According to the officials of district administration, a 35-year-old Fazal Aleem was on his way to home in Dabar area when a remote control Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded.

He sustained critical injuries and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar in a critical condition. Later, he was rushed to Peshawar but succumbed to his injuries on the way.