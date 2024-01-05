One killed in Islamabad firing

One person was killed and another received injuries in a firing incident that took place near Ghouri Town, Islamabad, police reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) One person was killed and another received injuries in a firing incident that took place near Ghouri Town, Islamabad, police reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailant opened fire at a vehicle resulted in killing of a person on the spot. In the same incident, another individual was also injured in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station.

The victim who lost his life was identified as Maulana Masood ur Rahman Usmani. The injured was shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Islamabad Capital Police after receiving information quickly responded to the call and dispatched a team to the crime scene. Utilizing the modern technology, Police are employing CCTV cameras to trace the culprits behind this heinous activity. Further investigations are underway.