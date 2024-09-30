One killed in Kabirwala cylinder blast

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) One person was killed in a cylinder blast incident that took place in Kabirwala area of Khanewal district, tv channels

quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a person lost his life after gas cylinder exploded that had been installed inside a blacksmith

shop.

The victim was shifted to nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police rushed to the spot and started investigating about the blast incident.