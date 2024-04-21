One Killed In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) One person was killed in firing incident in Khayaban Janbaz area of Karachi on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the victim, identified as Humayun was fatally shot dead by his friend Fahad following an argument between them the previous day.
The police promptly responded by registering a murder case against Fahad at the Darakhshan police station.
Further investigation in the case was underway, said police source.
