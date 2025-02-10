One Killed In Karachi Accident
Muhammad Irfan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that took place near Mangopir area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven tanker hit the motorcyclist coming from Mangopir area of Karachi.
As a result, the ill-fated person riding on bike died on the spot.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead identified as M. Daniyal to hospital. The Police have also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the tanker.
