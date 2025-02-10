Open Menu

One Killed In Karachi Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

One killed in Karachi accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that took place near Mangopir area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven tanker hit the motorcyclist coming from Mangopir area of Karachi.

As a result, the ill-fated person riding on bike died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead identified as M. Daniyal to hospital. The Police have also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the tanker.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

3 seconds ago
 Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ..

Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..

2 minutes ago
 FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

15 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

26 minutes ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

30 minutes ago
UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

1 hour ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

2 hours ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan