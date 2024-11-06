One killed in Karachi firing

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place outside of the bank, TV channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man identified as Saeed was coming out from a bank when unknown outlaws tried to snatch the amount from the citizen.

During resistance, the robbers opened fire and killed the man

on the spot.

Police after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the dead body to nearby hospital.

The police have also started search operation to trace the culprits.