One Killed In Karachi Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A young man was killed in a firing incident that took place near Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Sunday.
According to details, a mugger opened fire and killed a citizen who was trying to protect himself from looting held near Abdullah Gabol Goth an area of Sohrab Goth, Karachi.
As a result of fire, the ill-fated citizen identified as Zaheer uddin
died on the spot. The police team rushed to site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
Police team have also started search operation to trace the culprits. However, no arrest was made so far till the
filling of this report.
