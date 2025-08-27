Open Menu

One Killed In Karachi Firing

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 08:50 PM

One killed in Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Nagan Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person near Nagan Chorangi area

of Karachi.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

Police team have started investigation to trace the perpetrators.

