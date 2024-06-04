One Killed In Karachi Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM
One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defense Phase 2 area, private news channel and police sources reported on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defense Phase 2 area, private news channel and police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to SSP South, the assailants riding on two motorcycles, opened fire at a car before fleeing the crime scene.
The victim identified as a 60-year-old individual who owned an embroidery factory, sustained critical injuries in the gunfire. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his wounds.
SSP South disclosed that an eyewitness called the authorities concerned about the shooting, that prompting a response from the law enforcement agencies. Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
First Punjab music competition held
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:
Anti-Polio drive underway
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..
SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs
Two criminals injured during encounter with police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..20 minutes ago
-
First Punjab music competition held20 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra20 minutes ago
-
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support23 minutes ago
-
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue23 minutes ago
-
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:23 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drive underway23 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine incident23 minutes ago
-
Two criminals injured during encounter with police30 minutes ago
-
Minister applauds Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt30 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ecosystem restoration, environment conservation for future generations: Romina23 minutes ago
-
ICT admin takes action against illegal excise office agents22 minutes ago