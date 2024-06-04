Open Menu

One Killed In Karachi Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM

One killed in Karachi firing incident

One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defense Phase 2 area, private news channel and police sources reported on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defense Phase 2 area, private news channel and police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to SSP South, the assailants riding on two motorcycles, opened fire at a car before fleeing the crime scene.

The victim identified as a 60-year-old individual who owned an embroidery factory, sustained critical injuries in the gunfire. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his wounds.

 SSP South disclosed that an eyewitness called the authorities concerned about the shooting, that prompting a response from the law enforcement agencies. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Car From

Recent Stories

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak- ..

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade

19 minutes ago
 All communities enjoying religious freedom in Paki ..

All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..

20 minutes ago
 First Punjab music competition held

First Punjab music competition held

20 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

20 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Categor ..

Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra

20 minutes ago
 DC leads operation against Margalla fires with loc ..

DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support

23 minutes ago
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolv ..

Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue

23 minutes ago
 The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to ..

The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:

23 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive underway

Anti-Polio drive underway

23 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 wor ..

Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..

23 minutes ago
 SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

23 minutes ago
 Two criminals injured during encounter with police

Two criminals injured during encounter with police

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan