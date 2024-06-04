One killed in Karachi firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defense Phase 2 area, private news channel and police sources reported on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defense Phase 2 area, private news channel and police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to SSP South, the assailants riding on two motorcycles, opened fire at a car before fleeing the crime scene.

The victim identified as a 60-year-old individual who owned an embroidery factory, sustained critical injuries in the gunfire. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his wounds.

SSP South disclosed that an eyewitness called the authorities concerned about the shooting, that prompting a response from the law enforcement agencies. Further investigations are underway.