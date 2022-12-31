UrduPoint.com

One Killed In Karachi On Enmity

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022

One killed in Karachi on enmity

At least one person was killed in a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday near Sarjani when an armed motorcycle-rider suspect opened fire indiscriminately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :At least one person was killed in a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday near Sarjani when an armed motorcycle-rider suspect opened fire indiscriminately.

The incident of firing took place near Surjani Football Ground, where an unknown motorcyclist shot and killed a person and managed to escape from the scene, a private tv channel reported.

Police sources said 35 years old deceased has been identified as Aamir Khalid Masih, a resident of Lyari, whose dead body was shifted to a hospital.

The incident appears to be a personal enmity. Police registered the case and started an investigation into the matter.

