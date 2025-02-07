One Killed In Karachi Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Shair Shah area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a rashly driven tanker hit the motorcyclist coming from Shair Shah road area.
As a result, a man identified as Rehman died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to the hospital.
Police also reached the spot. The driver of the tanker managed to escape from the scene.
Police have started search operation to trace the driver.
