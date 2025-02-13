Open Menu

One Killed In Karachi Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:34 PM

One killed in Karachi road accident

A bike rider was killed in a road accident that occurred near Malir Memon Goth area of Karachi, TV channels reported quoting Rescue sources on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A bike rider was killed in a road accident that occurred near Malir Memon Goth area of Karachi, tv channels reported quoting Rescue sources on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven dumper hit the motorcyclist crossing the Malir Memon Goth area of Karachi.

As a result of accident, ill-fated motorcyclist identified as Saif ullah died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

Recent Stories

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

6 minutes ago
 US funding cuts threaten global health response, W ..

US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns

2 minutes ago
 Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax f ..

Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..

4 minutes ago
 WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

21 minutes ago
 Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" la ..

Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched

2 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi road accident

One killed in Karachi road accident

2 minutes ago
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pri ..

Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister

12 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region

51 minutes ago
 UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athl ..

UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025

51 minutes ago
 Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of child ..

Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..

12 minutes ago
 EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties ..

EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..

1 hour ago
 Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital tran ..

Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan