One Killed In Karachi Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 09:33 PM

One killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A child was killed in a road accident that took place near the Baldia Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck hit the child near the Baldia Town area of Karachi.

As a result, a 10-year-old child died on the spot. The Rescue team, after receiving reports, rushed to the site and

shifted the dead to hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started searching for the driver of the heavy vehicle.

