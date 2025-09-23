One Killed In Karachi Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that took place near Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi,
Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck hit the motorcyclist passing through Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi.
As a result, one person died on the spot.
The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.
The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.
