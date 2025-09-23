Open Menu

One Killed In Karachi Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

One killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that took place near Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi,

Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck hit the motorcyclist passing through Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi.

As a result, one person died on the spot.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.

Recent Stories

vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

5 minutes ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

33 minutes ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

33 minutes ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

36 minutes ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

45 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

54 minutes ago
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan