One killed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed by firing of unknown assailant at his native town.

The deceased was identified as Imran Khan, 38, son of Musa Khan. Police reached on the spot to take the body into custody.

The horrific incident occurred at 42/10-R in limits of Sadar Police Station.

DPO Umar Farooq took notice of the incident whereas police led by SHO started collected evidences from the crime scene.

Search operation was continued with DPO assured of nabbing the accused in minimum time-frame.