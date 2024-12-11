One killed in Khuzdar firing

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Khuzdar area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Levies sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed Naib Risaldar, Abdullah Hafiz, who was going home from Office.

Levies team rushed to the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Police team cordoned off the area and started search for the culprits behind this killing.