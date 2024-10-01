Open Menu

One Killed In Laki Marwat Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

One killed in Laki Marwat firing incident

LAKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Multani Manjiwala Ada area of Laki Marwat, tv channels

quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two motorcyclists opened fire and killed a village council nazim near Multani Majiwala Ada

area.

Police team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search operation to trace the perpetrators of crime.

