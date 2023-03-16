One killed in land dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :One person was killed while another got injured over a land dispute between two rival groups in the jurisdiction of police station Havelian, police post Rajoia.

According to details, local elders organized a jirga to resolve the land dispute, in which a member of the rival group opened gunfire and killed opponent Sikander Khan on the spot and injured another.

Havelian police started a search operation to arrest the suspects involved in the incident.