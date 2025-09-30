Open Menu

One Killed In Landi Kotal Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM

One killed in Landi Kotal firing

LANDI KOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near main bazaar area of Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a man lost his life after a firing incident that held in main bazaar area of Landi Kotal.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police claimed to have arrested

two persons for investigation.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

1 hour ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

2 hours ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

3 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

3 hours ago
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

3 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan