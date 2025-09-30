One killed in Landi Kotal firing

(@FahadShabbir)

LANDI KOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near main bazaar area of Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a man lost his life after a firing incident that held in main bazaar area of Landi Kotal.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police claimed to have arrested

two persons for investigation.