One killed in Mardan firing

One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Tareenabad area of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Tareenabad area of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a man on the spot near Tareenabad area of

Mardan district.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the body to hospital.

Further investigations are underway.