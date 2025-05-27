One killed in Mastung firing

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Mastung district of Balochistan province, tv channels quoting Levies sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person near Mastung area.

Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team also started search operation to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.