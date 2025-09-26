One killed in motorbike accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A 19-year-old youth was killed in a traffic accident near Baloch Colony Bridge on Shahra-e-Faisal,

Karachi on Friday.

According to a tv news channel and Edhi officials, the accident occurred when the motorcycle skidded,

leaving the rider, identified as Haseeb, son of Javed, fatally injured.

His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital by an Edhi ambulance. According to Edhi, the deceased was a

resident of Ranchhor Line.