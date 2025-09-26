One Killed In Motorbike Accident In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A 19-year-old youth was killed in a traffic accident near Baloch Colony Bridge on Shahra-e-Faisal,
Karachi on Friday.
According to a tv news channel and Edhi officials, the accident occurred when the motorcycle skidded,
leaving the rider, identified as Haseeb, son of Javed, fatally injured.
His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital by an Edhi ambulance. According to Edhi, the deceased was a
resident of Ranchhor Line.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts for addressing policy inconsistencies, transparency and inclusivity in Pakistan’s draft In ..6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat visited FATA University6 minutes ago
-
Integrated plan inked to facilitate talented AJK Jaraal Rajput students6 minutes ago
-
One killed in motorbike accident in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Zahid Saleem promoted to grade 19 in agriculture, research6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Contraception Day 2025, with call for "Reproductive Rights for All"6 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat celebrates World Tourism Day with zeal16 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister urges roadmap to cement Pakistan’s role as Gulf–China bridge16 minutes ago
-
UoS and University of Setif 1 Algeria sign cooperation agreement:16 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar “Online Protection of Children” hled16 minutes ago
-
GtCCI reviews trade, business growth plans26 minutes ago
-
One killed over property dispute in Khyber area26 minutes ago