Open Menu

One Killed In Motorbike Accident In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

One killed in motorbike accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A 19-year-old youth was killed in a traffic accident near Baloch Colony Bridge on Shahra-e-Faisal,

Karachi on Friday.

According to a tv news channel and Edhi officials, the accident occurred when the motorcycle skidded,

leaving the rider, identified as Haseeb, son of Javed, fatally injured.

His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital by an Edhi ambulance. According to Edhi, the deceased was a

resident of Ranchhor Line.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

21 minutes ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

46 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

2 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

2 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

3 hours ago
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

3 hours ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

4 hours ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

4 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

4 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan