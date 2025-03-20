One killed in motorcycle-van collision

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A man was killed, and his wife sustained injuries in a road accident at Lakhanwal Stop on Tanda Road.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Irfan, son of Hidayat Ullah (40), died on the spot due to severe head and neck injuries when his motorcycle collided with a Van.

His wife, Zaiban, sustained head and foot injuries, including minor burns and a suspected femur fracture.

Rescue officials, in the presence of police, shifted the body and the injured woman to Civil Hospital Jalalpur Jattan for medical treatment.