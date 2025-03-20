Open Menu

One Killed In Motorcycle-van Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:41 PM

One killed in motorcycle-van collision

A man was killed, and his wife sustained injuries in a road accident at Lakhanwal Stop on Tanda Road

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A man was killed, and his wife sustained injuries in a road accident at Lakhanwal Stop on Tanda Road.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Irfan, son of Hidayat Ullah (40), died on the spot due to severe head and neck injuries when his motorcycle collided with a Van.

His wife, Zaiban, sustained head and foot injuries, including minor burns and a suspected femur fracture.

Rescue officials, in the presence of police, shifted the body and the injured woman to Civil Hospital Jalalpur Jattan for medical treatment.

Recent Stories

World Franchise Council recognises Emirates Franch ..

World Franchise Council recognises Emirates Franchise as approved entity

53 seconds ago
 Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly ..

Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’ accreditation

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to stre ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence, security coope ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms ..

Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel

12 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel ca ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..

16 minutes ago
 East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l a ..

East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l activities amid flower sea

5 minutes ago
Pakistan to strengthen ties with Europe in sports: ..

Pakistan to strengthen ties with Europe in sports: Pervaiz Ali Sandhila

5 minutes ago
 Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global i ..

Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global investments

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks record regarding meetings of PTI founder ..

IHC seeks record regarding meetings of PTI founder in jail

5 minutes ago
 PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champio ..

PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025

22 minutes ago
 'Honour' killing suspect arrested

'Honour' killing suspect arrested

7 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah

DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan