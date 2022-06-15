One killed in motorcycles collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed in motorcycles collision in the jurisdiction of Bhabhra police on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ikram (50) was travelling on motorcycle when a speeding another two-wheeler coming from opposite direction collided near old bus stand.

He suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot,while Rasheed sustained injuries.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital.