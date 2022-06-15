UrduPoint.com

One Killed In Motorcycles Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 12:20 PM

One killed in motorcycles collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed in motorcycles collision in the jurisdiction of Bhabhra police on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ikram (50) was travelling on motorcycle when a speeding another two-wheeler coming from opposite direction collided near old bus stand.

He suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot,while Rasheed sustained injuries.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

15 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

18 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

59 minutes ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

1 hour ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.