One killed in Multan road accident due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :At least one person was killed and several others seriously injured as three trucks piled up in Multan city due to dense fog on Thursday morning.

According to initial reports, rescue sources said that three trucks were overturned after colliding with each another and claimed one life.

A police team along with rescue officials were reached the spot upon receiving the information and cleared the road after removing the damaged vehicles from the site of accident.

Police officials said that there was less visibility due to dense fog when incident occurred and they were investigating the matter after registering a case, a private news channel reported.